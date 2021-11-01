Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the high-level ‘Action and Solidarity: The Critical Decade’ segment at the UN Conference of Parties on Climate Change or COP26 on Monday evening.

The COP26 started on Sunday and will conclude on November 12.

“Prime Minister Modi’s intervention on the first day of the two-day High-Level segment is expected at around 3 p.m. (about 8.30 p.m. IST),” said an official in New Delhi.

Modi will participate in the COP26 opening ceremony at 12 noon (Glasgow time) and before the high-level event, he will squeeze in a bilateral meeting with his UK counterpart Boris Johnson.

Prior to that, his engagements for the day would begin with meeting community representatives, the Indian diaspora and Indologists at 10 a.m..

After participating at the G20 Summit and several bilateral meetings, including a one-on-one meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican, Modi flew from Rome to the UK late Sunday evening.

–IANS

niv/ksk/