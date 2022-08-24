INDIA

Modi to address labour ministers of all states and UTs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address the ‘National Conference of Labour Ministers’ of all states and union territories on Thursday.

The two-day conference is being organised by the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment at Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh.

The Conference is being convened in the spirit of cooperative federalism to discuss various significant labour related issues. It will help create further synergy amongst the Centre and state governments in formulating better policies and ensuring effective implementation of schemes for the welfare of workers.

The conference will have four thematic sessions on integrating e-Shram portal for on-boarding social security schemes to universalise social protection; Swasthya se Samriddhi for improving medical care through ESI hospitals run by state governments and integration with PMJAY; framing of rules under four Labour Codes and modalities for their implementation; Vision Shramev Jayate @ 2047 with focus on just and equitable conditions of work, social protection to all workers, including gig & platform workers, gender equality at work, among other issues.

