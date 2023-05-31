INDIA

Modi to address rally in Ajmer today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public rally in Ajmer during his day-long visit to the Rajasthan district on Wednesday.

After landing at Kishangarh airport, the Prime Minister will head to Brahma temple in Pushkar and spend around 20 minutes there.

Thereafter, he will address a public meeting in Kayad Vishram Sthali to mark the completion of nine years of is government at the Centre.

According to party leaders, around 4 lakh people from across the state, including eight Lok Sabha and 45 Vidhan Sabhas, are expected to attend the rally.

A huge pandal of 4 lakh square feet has been erected for the event. The party leaders have been assigned the responsibility of managing the pandal.

With an eye on the Assembly polls, this will be Modi’s sixth visit to the poll-bound state in the past eight months.

Earlier, on May 10, he held a meeting at Abu Road in Sirohi. Prior to this, on February 12, the Prime Minister held a meeting in Dausa. On January 28, a meeting was held at Asind in Bhilwara.

Last year on November 1, PM Modi held a meeting at Mangarh Dham in Banswara which was followed by another in Abu Road in Sirohi on 30th of the same month.

In view of the Prime Minister’s Ajmer visit, various security agencies and district police have put on high alert.

