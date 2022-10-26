INDIA

Modi to address state home ministers’ conference on Oct 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a ‘Chintan Shivir’ of the home ministers of states on Oct 28 through video conferencing.

The home ministers of all states will deliberate on issues like modernisation of police force, cybercrime management, increased use of IT in the criminal justice system, land border management, coastal security, women safety and drug trafficking.

The meeting is being held to provide a national perspective to the policy formulation on internal security related matters.

The home secretaries and Director Generals of Police (DGPs) of the states, and the Director Generals of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Central Police Organisations (CPOs) will also attend the Chintan Shivir.

