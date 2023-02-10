INDIALIFESTYLE

Modi to address two election rallies in Tripura on Feb 11

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address two election rallies in the poll-bound state of Tripura on Saturday, a BJP leader said on Friday.

On February 13, the Prime Minister is likely to address another public meeting in Tripura.

Modi would address an election rally in Udaipur in southern Tripura, and Ambassa in Dhalai district, on Saturday.

He is likely to address an election rally in Agartala on Monday (February 13), a day before the end of the campaign for the February 16 assembly polls.

On December 18, a month before the announcement of the election schedule in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland by the Election Commission, the Prime Minister addressed a public gathering in Agartala.

Besides the Prime Minister, BJP president J.P. Nadda, who had already addressed several election rallies in Tripura on February 3, January 12 and February 9, on Thursday released the party manifesto and addressed the gathering of party workers.

Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Sarbananda Sonowal, Smriti Irani, Arjun Munda, Kiren Rijiju, Chief Ministers Himanta Biswa Sarma (Assam), Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), N. Biren Singh (Manipur), West Bengal opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari, MLA Agnimitra Paul, actor Mithun Chakraborty and many MPs and BJP leaders from outside the state have campaigned for the party.

Yesteryear actress and BJP MP Hema Malini, known as the dream girl of Bollywood, has also been campaigning for the party in different constituencies in Tripura.

20230210-195804

