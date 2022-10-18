INDIA

Modi to attend Deepotsav in Ayodhya

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ayodhya to take part in the Deepotsav celebrations at ‘Ram Ki Paidi’ ghat on October 23 which is Diwali eve.

According to official sources, the Prime Minister will offer prayers at the Ram Lalla temple at around 5 p.m. on Sunday and will also inspect of the construction work of the Ram Mandir being spearheaded by the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

This will be followed by an aarti at the new Saryu ghat at around 6.30 p.m.

He will then proceed to take part in Deepotsav celebrations at Ram Ki Paidi ghat which will be followed by green digital fireworks at the new Saryu ghat.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, last week, reviewed preparations for grand Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya and also released the logo for the same and ordered roads leading to Ayodhya be made pot-hole free.

He again visited Ayodhya on Tuesday.

This year, the Uttar Pradesh government aims to light a record 15 lakh earthen lamps (diyas) simultaneously to break its last year’s record of nine lakh.

20221018-122005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Much easier to change laws than mindset’, SC allows colour blind...

    SpiceJet launches 7 new flights under UDAN including Gorakhpur-Varanasi

    Raj govt prepares for 100% quota in jobs for locals

    Delhi Health Minister denies possibility of lockdown