INDIA

Modi to chair meeting with Chief Ministers on Covid situation

NewsWire
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold a meeting with chief ministers on the current Covid situation of the country on April 27, officials said on Saturday.

An official source said that PM Modi will chair the meeting through video conferencing with Chief Ministers. As per the source, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan will prepare a presentation on the current Covid-19 situation.

India has seen a steady rise in the Covid-19 cases and the positivity rate in the last few weeks.

India on Saturday morning reported rise at 2,527 Covid cases in last 24 hours, against 2,451 cases recorded on previous day. In the same period, the nation has also recorded 33 Covid deaths, said the Health Ministry.

The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.75 per cent, said the Health Ministry.

The weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.50 per cent, while the daily positivity rate has reported considerable rise at 0.60 per cent, as per the Health Ministry report on Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 187.65 crore on Saturday.

More than 17 lakh vaccine doses have been administered till 7 p.m. on Saturday, as per the Health Ministry report.

20220423-231205

