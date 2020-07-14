Modi to deliver video message on World Youth Skills Day

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a video message on Wednesday on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day, which marks the fifth anniversary of the launch of the Skill India Mission, a pet project of the Prime Minister which was launched with an aim to make Indias youth job ready.

Modi’s five-minute video message will be broadcast at 11.10 a.m.

A digital conclave is being organised by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship to mark the occasion.

Following the Prime Minister’s strong thrust on ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and the call for “Vocal for Local”, Modi is expected to urge the youth of the country to attain skills to compete globally.

“Skill India offers courses across several sectors which are aligned to the standards recognised by both, the industry and the government, under the National Skill Qualification Framework. The courses help a person focus on practical delivery of work and help him enhance his technical expertise so that he is ready for day one of his job and companies don’t have to invest into training him for his job profile,” said a government statement.

