Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing BJP workers across the country at the party’s 43rd Foundation Day on April 6, where he will give the mantra of social harmony to party leaders and workers through his speech.

The BJP will be celebrating the social harmony week from April 6 till April 14, which marks the birth anniversary of B.R. Ambedkar.

The saffron party has already started preparations to celebrate its foundation day with great fervour.

The BJP has decided that April 6 to 14 will also be celebrated as the Social Justice Week. During this, the steps taken for the welfare of poor, deprived, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes will be discussed.

BJP is the largest party in the world which has the maximum number of MPs, MLAs and Councillors in the country. The party has formed government in majority of the states in the country.

BJP workers across the country have been instructed to celebrate the party’s Foundation Day with much enthusiasm. Along with this, it has been said that the flag of the party should be hoisted and sweets and fruits must be distributed.

Instructions have been given to the BJP workers to listen to the Prime Minister’s speech at every booth and the party flag will also be installed at every booth president’s house.

On the birth anniversary of Ambedkar, flowers should be offered on the photo of Ambedkar at all booths, mandal, district and state offices of the BJP.

Cleanliness campaign should be conducted in the surroundings and there is a party order to discuss the decisions taken by the Modi government for the welfare of the Scheduled Castes.

On April 11, the birth anniversary of great social reformer and thinker Jyotiba Phule, instructions have been given to pay floral tributes on his portrait.

Instructions have been given to the BJP workers across the country to discuss the historical decisions taken by the Modi government and the BJP governments in various states for welfare of the Backward Classes.

Senior BJP workers and meritorious students must be rewarded in every district, free health check-up camps must be organised and all MPs, MLAs and other people’s representatives have been instructed to be present in all these programmes.

