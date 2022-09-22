INDIA

Modi to inaugurate Environment Ministers’ conference

NewsWire
0
7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the national conference of Environment Ministers of all the states on Friday.

The two-day Conference being organised on September 23-24 will have six thematic sessions with topics focusing on LiFE, Combating Climate Change (Updating State Action Plans on Climate Change for Mitigation of Emissions and Adaptation to Climate Impacts), PARIVESH (Single Window System for Integrated Green Clearances), Forestry Management, Prevention and Control of Pollution, Wildlife Management, and Plastics and Waste Management.

It will also focus on increasing the forest cover with special emphasis on restoration of degraded land and wildlife conservation.

The Prime Minister’s participation in such national conferences with an audience of predominantly state policymakers, follows a clear pattern and conscious attempt on his part to provide national perspective and outlook while nurturing the spirit of cooperative federalism, officials said.

Modi’s leadership in nurturing the spirit of ‘Team India’ via organisation of such national conferences can be best exemplified by timely and periodic meetings with CMs of States and UTs during the Covid pandemic.

“From March 2020 till April 2022, the PM chaired 20 such meetings. Prime Minister’s believed that the challenge posed by ‘once in a century pandemic’ could be tackled only by a coordinated action by centre and states,” an official said.

20220922-235603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India well-placed to become global leader in yoga, traditional medicine: Sonowal

    Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad awarded Padma Bhushan

    Actor Rohit Saraf on choosing romance over other genres in work

    Covid: Vaccinating all eligible children is priority, says PM Modi