Modi to inaugurate hostel, education complex of Shri Annapurnadham Trust

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the hostel and education complex of Shri Annapurnadham Trust at Adalaj in Gujarat on Tuesday (April 12).

The Prime Minister will also perform the Bhumipujan of Hiramani ArogyaDham of Jansahayak Trust during the event.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said that the hostel and education complex has a lodging and boarding facility of 150 rooms for 600 students.

Other facilities include training Centre for GPSC, UPSC Exams, e-Library, conference room, provision of Sports Room, TV room and primary health facilities for students etc.

“The Jansahayak Trust will develop Hiramani Arogya Dham. It will have the latest medical facilities including a facility for dialysis of 14 persons at a time, blood bank with 24 hour blood supply, medical store working round the clock, modern pathology laboratory and top class equipment for health check-ups,” the PMO said.

Hiramani Arogya Dham will be a Day-Care Centre with advanced facilities for ayurveda, homeopathy, acupuncture, yoga therapy etc. It will also host facilities for first aid training, technician training and doctor training.

