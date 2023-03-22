Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for India’s first public transport ropeway in his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, on March 24.

The service will be operational from the Cantt Railway Station (Varanasi Junction) to the Godaulia intersection.

After the construction of the ropeway, the path of devotees going to the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor would be easier.

This project worth Rs 644.49 crore will take shape within two years, according to an official release.

Abhishek Goyal, vice-president, Varanasi Development Authority (VDA), said, “In the first phase, the country’s first public transport ropeway will operate from Cantt to Godaulia in Kashi. When the project takes shape, pilgrims will be able to board the ropeway to reach Godaulia, Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Dashashwamedh Ghat. Through this service, they would not have to face traffic on the roads.”

Anurag Tripathi, project director, National Highways Logistics Pvt Ltd said that India would be the third country in the world after Bolivia and Mexico City to have a ropeway for public transport.

