INDIA

Modi to review progress of govt projects with Assam ministers

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will review the progress of various Central government projects in Assam in a meeting with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his cabinet colleagues.

The state health minister Kehab Mahanta said: “Prime Minister will sit with us on Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. He would first go to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Conrad Sangma in Shillong after landing at Guwahati in the morning. Modi would also attend the oath taking program of Neiphiu Rio in Nagaland in the evening. He would return to Guwahati from Kohima.”

During his night halt at Guwahati, Modi will meet the Assam Ministers.

Mahanta said that Prime Minister is likely to take stock of the various state government flagship schemes. The state government will present department-wise work status of different projects.

“We hope Modi will guide us on the progress of departmental work. We are looking forward to the meeting,” Mahanta added.

The Prime Minister will leave for Agartala on Wednesday to attend the swearing-in ceremony of BJP’s Chief Minister-elect Manik Saha in Tripura.

Modi is set to return to Delhi on after the program.

20230307-102804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Central team to visit calamity-hit Himachal in September

    Bollywood missing the trick? When songs would make up for poor...

    How to prevent vaginal infections during monsoon season?

    Hindu priest murder: NIA declares cash reward for Khalistan Task Force...