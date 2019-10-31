Modi travelling to Brazil next week for BRICS summit

New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Brasilia, Brazil, to attend the 11th BRICS summit, which has the theme ‘Economic Growth for an Innovative Future’. The BRICS comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Secretary (Economic Relations) in the Ministry of External Affairs T.S. Tirumurti, briefing reporters, said this is the sixth time that PM Modi is participating in a BRICS summit. He will be accompanied by an official delegation. A large business delegation from India would be going to attend the BRICS business forum there.

On November 13, the Prime Minister would be holding bilateral meetings through the day. He would attend the closing ceremony of the BRICS business forum with the leaders of the other four countries, after which there would be a photo op and a welcome ceremony.

On November 14, the leaders would attend a restricted session, which would be a closed-door session.

“We expect the discussions will focus on challenges and opportunities for the exercise of national sovereignty in the contemporary world,” said Tirumurti.

Later, Modi would attend the BRICS plenary where the leaders will discuss intra-BRICS cooperation for economic development of their societies, he added.

MoUs would be signed between the trade and investment agencies, after which a BRICS joint declaration would also be issued.

The five major emerging economies comprise 42 per cent of the world’s population, having 23 per cent of the global GDP and 17 per cent of world trade.

