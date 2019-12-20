Modi tweets three ‘requests’, Twitter fans welcome
New Delhi, Jan 2 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday tweeted three things for the people to follow, which got approval from his Twitter fans.
Modi wrote on @narendramodi: “My three requests to citizens — Focus on Fundamental Duties in addition to the Rights as enshrined in our Constitution; Conservation of environment; and spread awareness and work towards water conservation.”
It go 2.1K retweets and 7.4K likes.
One user wrote: “Thank you sir for every initiative to conserve our environment.”
One user posted pictures of children putting their signatures on posters and wrote: “Dear @narendramodi ji, meet some of your cutest supporters in our #IndiaSupportCAA campaign. India is with you #ModiJi.”
One wrote: “If there is water, there is life.”
“We will definitely follow these beautiful steps,” pledged one Modi supporter.
–IANS
tsb/saurav/arm