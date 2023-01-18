Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was using Governors to harass the Chief Ministers of states ruled by non-BJP parties and to create hurdles in the progress of these states.

Addressing the inaugural public meeting of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) here on Wednesday, he said that the Prime Minister is not bothered about the problems faced by people like price rise and unemployment but he only thinks how to create problems for Chief Ministers and topple state governments by buying the MLAs.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said the Governors/Lt Governors of Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Delhi, and Punjab were harassing the Chief Ministers in their respective states.

“It is not Governors who are doing it. It is Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is creating problems. The Governors have nothing to do with this. They get a big bungalow, air-conditioned car and all other facilities to live luxurious life for five years,” he said.

The Delhi Chief Minister alleged that the governors get phone calls from Modi to create problems for the Chief Ministers and halt their work. “If the Prime Minister thinks 24 hours which Chief Minister he should target next, how will the country develop,” he asked.

He also alleged that the PM was using the CBI, the IT, the ED and other agencies to target political opponents.

Stating that the country needs a change, Kejriwal called on people to throw the BJP out of power and elect a new government which thinks of the country’s problems like unemployment, price rise, education of their children and healthcare.

He said the people gave mandate to BJP twice. “They have not come to power to bring a change in the country but they have come to destroy it. 2024 elections is a chance to bring a change,” he said.

Kejriwal described the coming together of the Chief Ministers of various states to discuss the problems faced by the people as a ray of hope for the country.

He said the Chief Ministers of Telangana, Kerala, Punjab and Delhi and leaders of other parties discussed issues like health, education and farmers’ problems throughout the day.

He pointed out that the states were learning from each other by replicating successful programmes. He said Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao visited Delhi to see Mohalla clinics and started Basti Dawakhanas in Telangana. Similarly, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin visited Delhi to see government schools and he is now trying to improve government schools in his state.

