Even though Prime Minister Narendra Modi made many attacks on Congress during his visit to Ajmer, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot surprisingly stayed silent and instead created apprehensions on Wednesday night by announcing that there will be an important announcement coming soon.

“Today, will make big announcement for relief of people at 10.45 p.m., he said.

After some time came an announcement that residents will get free power on using 100 units. He also announced subsidy on using 200 units.

The Leader of the Opposition Rajendra Rathore slammed Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and said that people will not be fooled by sudden announcements made by a party which looted them for years.

Calling the CM ‘ghoshna-veer’ (expert in announcements), Rathore sarcastically praised him for his “excellent timing” and said aid that Gehlot was so impressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “energetic address” in Rajasthan that the chief minister was forced to “announce relief late at night.”

Meanwhile, PCC President Govind Singh Dotasra commented saying that BJP’s propaganda has failed in front of good governance of Rajasthan.

He said, “No matter how many visits the Prime Minister makes, no matter how many false assurances he makes and no matter how many fake announcements he makes, but he has no break for the historic works of the Congress government in Rajasthan. In Rajasthan, all the propaganda of BJP has failed in front of good governance and the guaranteed rights being given to the people.”

Meanwhile, CM Ashok Gehlot’s OSD Lokesh Sharma attacked PM on Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) and said that “Where was ERCP in Modi ji’s speech?”

Speaking on Modi’s visit to Ajmer in 2018, he said “In 2018, he had talked about this land of Ajmer.

“The people of #Rajasthan were waiting for an announcement from him regarding ERCP but he kept full focus on praising himself and accusing Congress. Modiji is not concerned with the public sentiment of the state,” he said tagging #ModiInAjmer.

