Ahead of addressing two election rallies in Himachal Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited the highly influential sect Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Punjab and met spiritual head Gurinder Singh Dhillon.

This was the Prime Minister’s first visit to the dera, situated some 45 km from Amritsar.

The visit assumes significance as it comes ahead of the Himachal Assembly polls, scheduled on November 12.

With its mass base in Punjab’s Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala, Muktsar, Kapurthala, Kotkapura and Fazilka districts, the Radha Soami Satsang Beas has the maximum following in neighbouring Himachal Pradesh and Haryana too.

The sect doesn’t come out openly, but it believes in an internal appeal to vote for a particular party.

Radha Soami Satsang Beas has played crucial role for the pro-people initiatives of the government, including efforts in tackling the Covid-19 situation by motivating people for vaccination.

Over the years, it has attracted millions of followers across the world and amassed properties in India, the US, Australia, and Europe.

20221105-120401