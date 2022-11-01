Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited the site of bridge collapse in Gujarat’s Morbi and took a stock of the ground situation following the disaster that claimed at least 141 lives.

The Prime Minister also met those who have been hospitalised after suffering injuries, and wished them a speedy recovery.

During PM Modi’s visit to the site of the accident, he was briefed by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Minister of State for Home Harsh Sangahvi and other officials about the October 30 incident.

One of the injured individuals, Ashwin told the media that PM Modi spoke to him for about five minutes during which he asked him about the accident.

“He had asked me if I have suffered multiple injuries and had to undergo surgery. He also wished me a speedy recovery,” Ashwin said.

He also recalled how exactly the bridge had collapsed on Sunday.

“I had heard cracking sounds twice… and after I heard similar sounds for the third time, the bridge eventually collapsed,” he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi dedicated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth around Rs 860 crore in Jambughoda, Panchmahal in Gujarat.

