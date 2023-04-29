INDIA

Modi won’t be able to stop Kejriwal’s work in Delhi: Sisodia

A court here on Saturday extended the judicial custody of Manish Sisodia, the former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, till May 8 in connection with the excise policy case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Addressing the media outside the courtroom, Sisodia said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not be able to stop Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s work in the national capital.

“Modi ji may try as much as he wants, but he won’t be able to stop the work of Kejriwal ji in Delhi. Modi ji may conspire as much as he wants,” Sisodia said.

On Friday, Special Judge M.K. Nagpal of the Rouse Avenue Court had denied bail to Sisodia, holding that the evidence, prima facie, “speaks volumes” of his involvement in the commission of the offence.

Additionally, he said that it is impossible to rule out the potential of Sisodia influencing key witnesses in the case.

On Thursday, the same court had extended Sisodia’s judicial custody till May 12, in the case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The ED had earlier submitted before the judge that Sisodia had planted fabricated emails to show that there was public approval for the 2021-22 excise policy.

