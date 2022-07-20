Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written to all vaccinators appreciating their efforts that helped India cross the Covid vaccination milestone of administering 200 crore doses on July 17.

PM Modi sent appreciation letters to them, which can be downloaded from their CoWIN login ID.

Underlining the important role of healthcare workers in achieving the milestone, PM Modi asserted that the coming generations will be proud of India’s achievement in fulfilling its resolve following the virus outbreak.

“Our journey of Covid vaccination started on 16th January 2021 and on 17th July 2022, we reached another significant milestone. It was a memorable day for the country as we completed administering 200 crore vaccine doses, an outstanding achievement in our fight against Covid-19,” PM Modi has said in the letter.

Meanwhile, the government has also rolled up free precautionary doses for all adults in a bid to push the booster drive.

As of Wednesday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 200.61 crore. Over 3.81 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket, said the Union health ministry on Wednesday.

