‘Modi’s speech dignified, Pakistan resorted to warmongering’

New York, Sep 28 (IANS) While Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s engagements on the UNGA sidelines were development oriented and his address at the top world forum was dignified and statesman-like, Pakistan resorted to jingoism, warmongering, and misuse of the highest global platform.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted: “PM @narendramodi engagements at #UNGA : Climate change, universal health, sanitation, interaction with Fortune 500 companies, Bloomberg’s Economic Forum, Mahatma Gandhi, bilateral meetings, CARICOM & Pacific Islands plurilaterals, a dignified & statesman-like address at the #UNGA.”

Referring to Pakistan, he posted: “But then, not everyone feels that there is life beyond the jingoism of nuclear war, jihad, encouraging terrorism, war mongering, falsehood, deceit and misuse of the highest global platform.”

