INDIA

Modi’s visit a major milestone: USISPF Chairman

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to visit the US on June 21 on the invitation of President Joe Biden, US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) Chairman John Chambers on Sunday termed it “a major milestone”.

“I think it’s a major milestone for the future. I’ve always been the biggest bull on India and the future of India and what economically can be accomplished by India’s leadership on the global stage,” Chambers said.

Last week, the US-India Business Council (USIBC) President Atul Keshap had said that Modi’s visit is a “big deal” and “a powerful signal that the future of the two countries is together”.

“This is only the third state visit of the Biden administration. It is an honour reserved for our closest friends. India is now one of our closest friends. The fact that the Prime Minister and the President have agreed to this, their coming together is a powerful signal from the top of each government that our future is together,” he had said.

