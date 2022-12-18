SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Modric partially ends speculation about his international future

Croatian playmaker Luka Modric partially ended speculation about his future after helping his side to a third-place finish in the FIFA World Cup finals.

The 37-year-old again pulled the strings in midfield as Croatia beat Morocco 2-1 in the Third Place Play-Off, showing why coach Zlatko Dalic is keen for him to continue.

Many had expected Modric to call an end to his international career after 162 appearances for his country, but he confirmed he will carry on for at least another six months, reports Xinhua news agency.

“I will continue until the end of the Nations League final and then we’ll see,” Modric told the press after Saturday’s game.

The Nations League will be played in June 2023, with Croatia among the four countries in the ‘Final Four’ along with Spain, the Netherlands and Italy.

“This could be my last World Cup, but I can’t say anything now. I am very happy with my career with Croatia. My dream was to win the World Cup, but I am very happy with the two medals (silver in 2018),” said Modric, adding that the side has “put” the country of around four million inhabitants “on the map.”

