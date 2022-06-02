SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

Moeen Ali ready to return to Test cricket if new coach McCullum needs him

NewsWire
England all-rounder Moeen Ali has said that the ‘door is open’ for his return to Test cricket under Brendon McCullum, as he looks set to make a U-turn on the retirement from Test announced last summer.

Moeen, 34, who quit Test cricket last year after claiming 195 wickets in 64 matches and scoring 2914 runs at 28.29, with five centuries, revealed his mind while speaking to the media after being awarded an OBE for services to cricket in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Moeen, who is a key member of England’s white-ball set-up and was part of the victorious 2019 World Cup squad, said McCullum had sounded him out about a potential red-ball return after taking over as England’s new coach a few days back,

“Baz (McCullum) messaged me asking if I was ‘in’,” Moeen was quoted as saying by the Guardian newspaper. “I have played with him in the Indian Premier League and really enjoyed the way he works.

“We spoke and he mentioned potentially, in the future, if there is a tour, or whenever really, would I be available? I said ‘call me at the time’. We’ll see. The door is open,” added the Worcestershire player.

England have reset the team establishment after the Ashes debacle earlier in the year and will start a new era captain Ben Stokes and McCullum with a series against New Zealand.

Moeen said he was looking forward to see what happens with England under the new leadership.

“And even though it’s sad Chris Silverwood went as head coach and (Joe) Root stepped down as captain, it’s always exciting when there is a new chapter.”

