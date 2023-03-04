The teaser of the upcoming Marathi film ‘Moghul Mardini Chhatrapati Tararani’ was unveiled on Saturday. It is laced with action and battle sequences with actress Sonalee Kulkarni’s titular character delivering the monologues of resistance against the invading forces.

The film, directed by Rahul Jadhav, follows the story of the Maratha warrior queen, Tarabai Bhosale, who served as the regent of the Maratha Empire of India from 1700 until 1708. She was the daughter-in-law of the Maratha empire’s founder Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and the queen of Rajaram Bhonsale.

She is known for her role in keeping alive the resistance against Mughal occupation of Maratha territories after the death of her husband, and acting as the regent during the minority of her son, Shivaji 2.

Talking about the film, Sonalee Kulkarni shared: “This has been an extremely difficult yet passionate project which has my heart and soul. To relate to such a brave historical figure and get the nuances right was a major challenge, which I deep-dived into. It is now for the viewers to relish our performances and I am excited and nervous to see their reaction.”

With the teaser, the viewers get a taste of the battles and war cries, as fiery characters blaze through the screen in all their glory.

Director Rahul Jadhav said: “The film is an ode to the rich Maratha culture and valiance. We have been patiently waiting for the day viewers get the first look into our labour of love and determination. They are sure to be stunned and in awe of the scenes as we are, even though we were the ones who shot the film. Everyone should watch out for some commendable performances of a lifetime.”

The film has been produced by Planet Marathi of Akshay Bardapurkar in partnership with Deepa Tracy of Mantra Vision and co-produced by Creative Viibe, Soumya Vilekar and Sameer Arora. The release date of the film will be soon announced by the makers.

