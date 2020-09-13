MoH issues new guidelines for post-Covid care

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stressed on ayurvedic intervention to manage post-COVID conditions in its latest guidelines issued on Sunday for recovered patients, including use of chyawanprash and AYUSH medicines.

In the guidelines, the Ministry recommended the use of immunity-boosting medicines like Ayush Kwath and Samshamani Vati on a daily basis, for effective recovery from post-COVID health conditions.

“In the clinical practice, chyawanprash is believed to be effective in post-recovery period,” a Ministry advisory said while listing yoga, pranayama and daily walks among the other suggestions.

At the individual level, the Ministry advised people to strictly follow protocols like wearing face masks, washing hands, maintaining social distance, and other respiratory hygiene.

It also suggested involvement in regular household chores, if health permitted. “Professional work should be resumed in a graded manner,” the Ministry advisory added.

Stressing the need to self-monitor one’s health at home, the Ministry advised recuperating persons to check body temperatures and blood pressure on a regular basis. It also asked them to take oxygen readings on pulse oximeters on the advice of doctors. “Look for early warning signs like high-grade fever, breathlessness, unexplained chest pain, onset of confusion, and focal weakness,” it said.

At the community level, the Ministry advised for spread of awareness by recuperating persons about coronavirus by sharing experiences with friends and relatives and through the social media. “The sharing of these experiences on the social media will help create public awareness, dispel myths, and stigma,” the advisory read.

Besides, the Ministry advised for mental health support, if needed. “Seek psycho-social support from peers, community health workers, and counsellor. If required, seek mental health support service. Take support of community-based self-help groups, civil society organisations, and qualified professionals for the recovery and rehabilitation process (medical, social, occupational, livelihood),” it said.

