Members of Mohali Industries Association on Thursday said the confusion created by state-run Punjab Infotech in the name of 50 per cent unearned clause has left small plot allottees high and dry.

They said they were victims of the regressive ‘policy clause’ and sought scrapping of the clause. Under the clause, in case of a sale or transfer of a plot leased out by Punjab Infotech also known as Punjab Information and Communication Technology Corporation Ltd (PICTCL), 50 per cent of the unearned increase of the plot has to be paid by the original allottee.

Anurag Aggarwal, President of the association, told the media here that the Punjab State Industrial Export Corporation (PSIEC) has abolished the 50 per cent clause as per the 1992 policy, but Punjab Infotech continued to use it.

“Two different policies, being followed in the same department of Industries and Commerce, is surprising. The association demands to scrap this 50 per cent clause,” he said.

Another industrialist Randeep Singh said as per the lease deed, 50 per cent unearned clause is to be charged from the original allottee only but in many cases it has been carried forward to the second buyer without any policy and without any board of directors’ decision.

Dilpreet Singh, general secretary of the association, said, “From the records available, out of 144 plots, 114 plots contain the 50 per cent unearned increase clause, out of which 57 plots have been transferred without invoking the clause and the clause has been invoked in two cases only. This seems to be very discriminatory.”

