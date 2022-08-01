Karnataka police on Monday claimed a breakthrough in the Mohammad Fazil Mangalpet murder case by identifying a gang of four killers, sources said on Monday.

According to police sources, Suhas, Mohan, Giri and Amith had hacked Fazil to death. Investigations have revealed that Suhas is the main accused in the case. He has a criminal record and is involved in a murder case and two attempt to murder cases. A manhunt for him has been launched.

Police have also seized the car used by killers to carry out the crime on July 28 and arrested its owner Ajith Crasta (40), a resident of Surathkal. Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) experts are conducting checks of the seized vehicle and are expected to provide further leads and evidence.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashikumar stated that agencies have questioned 51 people in connection with the case and gathered exact clues on the killers. He also stated that they would be arrested soon.

After hacking Fazil to death, the car was abandoned in Padubidri police station limits by killers. As per the demand of Fazil’s family, the police department has appointed an ACP ranked officer to head the investigation.

Opposition parties in the state had demanded an impartial probe into the youth’s murder.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had stated that the police have been given a free hand in the investigation and to nab the murderers.

It is suspected that Fazil was killed by Hindu activists in retaliation to the murder of BJP Yiuva Morcha member Praveen Kumar Nettare.

