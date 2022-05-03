ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Mohammad Nazim visits family in Punjab for Eid celebration

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Mohammad Nazim, who currently plays the role of protagonist Saksham Modi in ‘Tera Mera Saath Rahe’, enjoys following the ritual of celebrating Eid with his family in Punjab.

The actor took a small break from shoots to visit his hometown of Malerkotla in Punjab.

He says: “Eid ul-Fitr is a significant time in my life. As it marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, when we abstain from eating and drinking between dawn and dusk, and is a time to self reflect. After month-long fasting, Eid is the time to enjoy mouth-wateringly delicious food. And I make sure to be with my family in Punjab on every Eid. I took off from my shoots to celebrate the festival here with much gusto and pomp.”

Talking about his Eid plans, Nazim shares: “For me, Eid is the time for showing gratitude towards God for being a constant guide in the fasting month of Ramadan. To mark the occasion, I visit a mosque and offer prayers asking Allah for forgiveness. And I try to feed the needy as much as possible. Later we share food and gifts among our relatives, neighbours and friends. Since childhood I’ve been fond of spotting the moon, as Eid ka chand is very special.”

The actor concludes greeting his fans. “After the two-year-long Covid-19 pandemic, this year’s Eid celebrations are grand and really special. I wish the festival of Eid be filled with peace, love, and joy. May Allah have mercy and relief for all of us from all the worries of life on this occasion and year ahead. Eid Mubarak,” he added.

Nazim made his TV debut with ‘Shaurya Aur Suhani’, later rose to fame playing Ahem in ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’.

20220503-154003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kanica Maheshwari: Won’t jump on bandwagon of trends for quick fame

    Cate Blanchett dreams of making her own cheese

    South’s OTT boom rides on platforms exploring new content options

    KJo set to debut as stand-up comic in Amazon Prime’s One...