Actor Mohammad Nazim, who currently plays the role of protagonist Saksham Modi in ‘Tera Mera Saath Rahe’, enjoys following the ritual of celebrating Eid with his family in Punjab.

The actor took a small break from shoots to visit his hometown of Malerkotla in Punjab.

He says: “Eid ul-Fitr is a significant time in my life. As it marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, when we abstain from eating and drinking between dawn and dusk, and is a time to self reflect. After month-long fasting, Eid is the time to enjoy mouth-wateringly delicious food. And I make sure to be with my family in Punjab on every Eid. I took off from my shoots to celebrate the festival here with much gusto and pomp.”

Talking about his Eid plans, Nazim shares: “For me, Eid is the time for showing gratitude towards God for being a constant guide in the fasting month of Ramadan. To mark the occasion, I visit a mosque and offer prayers asking Allah for forgiveness. And I try to feed the needy as much as possible. Later we share food and gifts among our relatives, neighbours and friends. Since childhood I’ve been fond of spotting the moon, as Eid ka chand is very special.”

The actor concludes greeting his fans. “After the two-year-long Covid-19 pandemic, this year’s Eid celebrations are grand and really special. I wish the festival of Eid be filled with peace, love, and joy. May Allah have mercy and relief for all of us from all the worries of life on this occasion and year ahead. Eid Mubarak,” he added.

Nazim made his TV debut with ‘Shaurya Aur Suhani’, later rose to fame playing Ahem in ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’.

