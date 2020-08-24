Mohammedan Sporting begin pre-season training

Kolkata, Aug 24 (IANS) Mohammedan Sporting Club began their pre-season training for the forthcoming 2nd Division League qualifiers under the strict protocols at the club ground on Monday.

The inaugural training session of the season began with an introductory process for the new signings to get to know the current squad members, followed by a fitness session for coach Yan Law to evaluate the physical condition of the players.

The Black Panthers have retained a clutch of their players from last season, namely Tirthankar Sarkar, Priyant Singh, Vanlalbiaa Chhangte, Satyam Sharma, Balwinder Singh, Hira Mondal, Subham Roy, Arijit Singh, Sujit Sadhu, Safiul Rahman, Jaskaranpreet Singh and Firoj Ali.

In addition to this, they have signed new players such as Willis Plaza, Eze Kingsley, Abhishek Rijal, Shoubhik Ghosh, Sheikh Faiaz, Jafar Mondal, Moinuddin Khan, Anwar Ali, Himanshu Jangra, Nabi Hussain Khan, MS Dawangliana, Sena Fanai, Samuel Shadap to bolster their squad.

“I want to thank the club management for the opportunity they are giving me. Now I have only one way for returning their trust; squeeze all my energies to getting the best results for the team,” coach Yan Law told mohammedansportingindia.com after the team’s first training session of the 2020/21 season.

