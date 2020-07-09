Mohammedan Sporting mourns death of former office secretary

Kolkata, July 9 (IANS) City football heavyweights Mohammedan Sporting Club on Thursday paid their homage to former office secretary Muhammad Shafique who passed away after battling a prolonged illness in Aurangabad. He was 99.

“He was a soft spoken person,” general secretary Sk. Wasim Akram said of Shafique in a statement.

“We used to call him Munshi Ji. It is sad to bid the ultimate farewell to one of the longest serving members of Black Panthers family,” he added.

Shafique rendered his services as the office secretary from 1954 to 2007. “He was a methodical person and carried his duties with diligence,” recalled Akram. “He was one of the highly disciplined members that have graced our club. The club benefited immensely from his skills. He will be sorely missed.”

“I wish the family will find comfort in the legacy that Munshi Ji is leaving behind. On behalf of Mohammedan Sporting Club I wish to convey my deepest heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones,” Akram concluded.

Shafique will be cremated at Aurangabad on Friday, and Mohammedan Sporting Club flag will be lowered to half-mast to mark the day of mourning.

Wasim Akram recently took over as the general secretary of city football outfit.

After former general secretary Mohammed Qamaruddin vacated the post due to personal reasons, 33-year-old Akram was elected unopposed at the executive committee meeting, chaired by President Mohammed Amiruddin.

