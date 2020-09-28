Mohammedan’s Faiaz ‘draws inspiration’ from Bagan’s I-League triumph

New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) Mohammedan SC midfielder SK Faiaz is drawing inspiration from Mohun Bagan’s emphatic I-League winning campaign and wants to “replicate” it for the Black Panthers during the forthcoming I-League Qualifiers.

“I’ll look to draw inspiration from Mohun Bagan’s Hero I-League triumph and would like to replicate it to win the Hero I-League qualifier for Mohammedan Sporting. There’s no favourite once the tournament kicks-off. Whichever team will be able to hold their nerves and consistent over the five matches, will pull it off,” the versatile midfielder echoed during an exclusive chat with www.i-league.org.

The 25-year-old was part of Kibu Vicuna’s Mohun Bagan squad which triumphed the I-League with four matches left. Before joining the Mariners, Faiaz spent three seasons with the Black Panthers since 2015. After the 2017 Calcutta Premier League, he shifted to the Green and Maroons before joining the Black and Whites again after the 2019-20 season wrapped up.

“I have grown up playing for Mohammedan and the emotional connection motivates me always. There is a positive vibe in the dressing room now and we are upbeat about getting over the lines,” he informed.

Head coach Yan Law meanwhile stressed on the blend between local and foreign recruits which may prove to be pivotal in their pursuit of the I-league spot after a prolonged gap of six seasons.

Foreigners in the likes of Willis Plaza, Kingsley Eze in the ranks of Mohammedan will offer the experience to the century-old club when they kick-off their campaign against Garhwal FC at the Kalyani Stadium on October 8.

“The mix of foreigners along with the local players has been perfect but every other team has come with the same intent. We have to be spot on,” Law said.

–IANS

aak