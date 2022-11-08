INDIA

Mohan Bhagwat arrives in Buxar for Sant Sansad

RSS chief Moham Bhagwat reached Bihar’s Buxar on Tuesday, the second day of Sanatan Cultural Samagam (Sant Sansad).

The event is organised on the banks of the Ganga in Ahirauli village, also known as Mata Ahilya Dham, in Buxar district. The event is organised by Union Minister and local MP Ashwini Kumar Chaubey and will conclude on November 15.

The district administration has made adequate security arrangements at the place of event. Police has also come from adjoining Uttar Pradesh as well.

Buxar is known as Karmabhumi of Lord Rama who is said to have come there after leaving Ayodhya.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath had started Shri Ram Karma Bhumi Yatra from Lucknow on November 3 and it reached Buxar via Ayodhya. The Charan Paduka of Shri Ram is present in Buxar and it will further go to Janakpur in Nepal on November 20 covering various districts of Bihar including Sitamarhi.

Besides Bhagwat, 10 Chief Ministers including Adityanath (UP), Shivraj Singh Chouhan (MP), Manohar Lal Khattar (Haryana), Pushkar Singh Dhami (Uttarakhand), Pramod Sawant (Goa), Eknath Shinde (Maharashtra), and Himanta Biswa Sarma (Aasam), Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Rajnath Singh, and representatives of Nepal, Cambodia, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, and other countries will be present there.

