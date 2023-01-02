INDIA

Mohan Bhagwat arrives in Goa for national meet

NewsWire
0
0

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday arrived in Goa to hold an all-India coordination meet.

According to sources, the meeting will be held at Nageshi-Ponda in South-Goa, where heavy police force has been deployed.

“There will be around 30 to 40 national executives and others for the meeting. He will have meetings also with Vishwa Hindu Parishad and other organisations,” an RSS member, speaking on the condition of anonymity, revealed.

“Mohan Bhagwatji will also meet the local RSS volunteers on January 7. We will get an opportunity to discuss several issues with him,” he said.

20230102-182201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    With Judith Durham’s passing, the carnival is truly over (Obituary)

    Evolve national consensus to tackle Covid: Sonia

    India, US agree on a transitional approach on ‘Equalisation Levy’ 2020

    Rithvik Dhanjani to give twist to modern dating as ‘Datebaazi’ host