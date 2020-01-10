Mohan Bhagwat in UP for Sangh meetings

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh), Jan 16 (IANS) Rashtriya Swaymsevak Sangh chief, Mohan Bhagwat, is on a four-day visit to Moradabad.

He reached here on Wednesday evening and will be meeting RSS functionaries in the region over the next four days.

Senior office bearers from Meerut, Brij and Uttarakhand region will also participate in the meetings.

According to Moradabad RSS spokesperson Pavan Jain, this is the first time Mohan Bhagwat is visiting Moradabad as the RSS chief.

Sources said that these were routine meetings held in all states to review the working of the Sangh.

–IANS

amita/skp/