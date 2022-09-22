RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday met Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, the chief of All India Imam Organisation at his office in mosque at Kasturba Gandhi (KG) marg in the national capital.

Providing details about the meeting, RSS prachar pramukh said, “RSS chief meet people from various sections of society. It is a part of continuous conversation (Samvad) process. “

Bhagwat, who has been trying to reach out to Muslims, in August too had met Ilyasi. Recently, Bhagwat had held discussions with Muslim intellectuals for strengthening communal harmony.

In the August 22 meet, Bhagwat had met former Chief Election Commissioner S Y Qureshi, former Delhi Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung, former Aligarh Musilm University vice chancellor L-G (retd) Zameer Uddin Shah, former MP Shahid Siddiqui and Industrialist and social worker Saeed Sherwani.

