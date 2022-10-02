INDIA

Mohan Bhagwat to chair RSS meet in Prayagraj from Oct 16-18

NewsWire
0
0

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will chair the meeting of the national executive board of the outfit in Prayagraj from October 16 to 18.

This will be the third time in two years that the Sangh chief will come to Prayagraj.

Apart from the top leaders of the Sangh, the meeting will also be attended by province union leaders, province workers and province campaigners from every province.

“The RSS chief is scheduled to stay in Prayagraj from October 16 to 18. He is scheduled to participate in the meeting of the Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal Baithak, a three-day national executive meeting of the RSS,” said RSS prachar pramukh of Kashi Prant, Morarji Tripathi.

Tripathi further informed that the meeting of the executive board of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh would be held in the Vasishtha Vatsalya Public School premises at Gauhaniya of the trans-Yamuna area of the district.

Furthermore, representatives of the provinces will present an account of the welfare work done by them. Further action plan of the organisation will also be discussed during the meeting.

20221002-152002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UP ATS arrests man for trafficking of Bangladeshi’s, Rohingyas

    Death of student appearing for SSLC exam triggers debate in K’taka

    TN to conduct study on farmers’ losses due to heavy rain

    SC junks plea for clarification on its order on Shaheen Bagh...