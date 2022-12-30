INDIA

Mohan Bhagwat to hold interaction with RSS workers in K’taka

NewsWire
0
0

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat has undertaken a three-day tour of Shivamogga district in Karnataka from Friday. He is holding an interaction with RSS workers on Friday.

Mohan Bhagwat will also visit the residence of the deceased senior RSS man Dinesh Pai in Shivamogga city. He is also scheduled to visit the Kote Anjaneya temple.

A meeting with the RSS district sarsanghchalaks of Dakshin Pranth will be held on Saturday. He is also holding a meeting with senior RSS leaders at a private college campus in Shivamogga on January 1.

Bhagwat will reach Bengaluru on Sunday night by train.

Shivamogga has witnessed violence and the situation is volatile after the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha.

The city was under curfew for more than 10 days and witnessed stabbing incidents later. Recently, BJP’s Pragya Singh Thakur’s speech in Shivamogga stirred a controversy.

The visit of Mohan Bhagwat has gained importance in the backdrop of the upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka which will be held in less than four months.

20221230-181803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pilot loyalists want nothing less than leadership change now

    AIADMK leadership hits out at DMK, calls Guv’s address ‘disappointing’

    At 36.1, Delhi’s max temp crosses 35 degree Celsius threshold

    After meeting Baluni, Uttarakhand CM Rawat heads to Nadda’s residence