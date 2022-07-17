The unit of director Murali Karthick’s much-awaited action thriller ‘Mohandas’ on Sunday chose to share a glimpse of the film as part of the birthday celebrations of the hero, Vishnu Vishal.

The video, titled ‘Mohandas Glimpse’, was released by Vishnu Vishal Studioz, the firm producing the film, on Twitter. On its timeline, the production house tweeted: “Happy birthday to me, Vishnu Vishal. ‘Mohandas’ Glimpse is here, all action packed and bloody!”

The ‘Glimpse’ video shows Vishnu Vishal playing a brutal killer, who sings ‘Happy birthday to me’ even as he hammers his victims to death.

The unit of ‘Mohandas’, which features Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead, had, a few months ago, released a teaser which had got audiences immensely interested in the film as it put the onus of making decisions on the viewer.

For instance, in the teaser, Vishnu Vishal likened himself to a lion and said he was out to hunt deer. He told viewers that if they wanted the lion to succeed in its hunt, then, to them, he would be a hero. To those others who wanted the deer to escape, he would be the villain.

Apart from Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Rajesh, the film also features Indrajith Sukumaran, Karunakaran, Lallu, Prakash Raghavan and Shariq Hassan.

The film has music by Sundaramurthy K.S. and Vignesh Rajagopalan is the man manning the camera.

20220717-162406