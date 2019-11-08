Mohanlal, Priyadarshan and close aides for Dubai mega show

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 14 (IANS) Superstar Mohanlal along with his close buddies — filmmaker Priyadarshan, producer Sureshkumar, playback singer MGSreekumar — will take part in a mega stage show in Dubai on November 22.

The stage show is being hosted by the BJP’s Malayalam mouthpiece “Janmabhoomi” and will be held at the Etisalat Academy ground in Dubai.

The five-hour stage show is being directed by popular director TK Rajeev Kumar, spokesperson of the mega show P. Sreekumar told IANS.

“This is basically a family get-together of the big stars who started their film careers in the city. Also taking part are their children, who are engaged in the film industry in various capacities. There is also a dance programme led by actress Asha Sarath,” said Sreekumar.

Among others who will take part are former Lok Sabha member and veteran comedian Innocent, Maniyan Pillai Raju, Nedumudi Venu, Sankar, and Maneka besides yesteryears’ mega producer Kireedam Unni, and actor-turned-legislator KB Ganesh Kumar.

Former State BJP president Kummanem Rajasekheran will also be present at the show.

–IANS

sg/vnc