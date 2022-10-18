ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Mohanlal-starrer ‘Monster’ to have delayed release in Gulf

If sources in the industry are to be believed, director Vysakh’s much-awaited thriller ‘Monster’, featuring Malayalam star Mohanlal in the lead, has been banned in the Gulf countries (GCC).

The sources say that the film, which is scheduled to hit screens on October 21 everywhere else in the world, is likely to have a delayed release in the Gulf region as the film’s producers will now have to apply for the film to be re-censored.

Although it is unclear as to why the film has been banned, the sources claim the ban may be due to the LGBTQ content and scenes in the film.

The film has triggered huge expectations as it features Mohanalal playing a character called ‘Lucky Singh’. The film’s tagline has also got the attention of audiences and critics as it says “It takes a ‘Monster’ to destroy a ‘Monster’.”

Produced by Antony Perumbavoor, the film has cinematography by Satheesh Kurup, music by Deepak Dev and editing by Shameer Muhammad.

