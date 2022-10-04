Mohawk College has opened a new, state-of-the-art campus in Mississauga, in partnership with triOS College.

Located on the south west side of Square One, the campus will be an educational hub for international students, who will receive practical, hands-on instruction in the areas of Business, Technology, and Supply Chain Management, Mohawk said in a statement.

“The Mohawk College Mississauga Campus allows us to more quickly expand our programs and serve more students at a time when the community, and the province, has an acute need for a trained workforce,” stated Mohawk College President and CEO Ron J. McKerlie.

“The opening of this new campus in partnership with Mohawk College represents a great opportunity for international students studying in the heart of Mississauga”, added triOS CEO Frank Gerencser. “Students will be able to leverage the high-quality, hands-on education that triOS is known for and graduate job-ready for careers in Business, Technology, and Supply Chain Management.”

Attendees at the ribbon cutting ceremony included triOS CEO Frank Gerencser, Mohawk College President & CEO Ron McKerlie, MPP Mississauga-Streetsville Nina Tangri, MPP Mississauga-Erin Mills Sheref Sabawy, MPP Mississauga-Malton Deepak Anand and Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie.

“Congratulations to @triOSCollegeBTH on the grand opening of their campus in downtown #Mississauga. In partnership with @MohawkCollege, students will learn the skills they need for the jobs of the future, right in the heart of our growing and thriving urban centre,” Mayor Bonnie Crombie said in a tweet.