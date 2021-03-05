Actor Mohit Chadda, who will soon be seen in the thriller, “Flight”, says the audience these days is eager to watch global content irrespective of where and by whom it was created.

“In the past year, we have experienced first hand that the audience has a lot to choose from and have a much greater acceptance of unique ideas. From periodic dramas, mindless rom-coms to suspense-thrillers, the audience is eager to watch the global content irrespective of where and by whom it was created. For independent makers like us, it gives us the courage to think out of the box, and stay true to the content we want to create,” he said.

The actor added: “These times have shown us that content is always king. Flight is a dream come true for the entire team and I hope we get to entertain our audience with fresh stories and innovative concepts in the coming years.”

Mohit’s upcoming film “Flight” showcases the journey of a business tycoon who has to survive deadly obstacles on a plane.

The film is directed by debutant Suraj Joshi and is all set to release on March 19. Mohit stars alongwith Pavan Malhotra, Zakir Hussain, Viveck Vaswani, and Shibani Bedi.

–IANS

ym/vnc