Mohit completes a double, Gayatri emerges women’s champ in AITA Pro Circuit event

In a clash of qualifiers, Mohit Mayur Jayaprakash of Tamil Nadu emerged on top to claim the men’s singles title crashing the dreams of local lad Manish G. with a 6-3, 6-4 victory in the Rs 1 lakh prize money Topspin AITA Pro Circuit here on Saturday.

Manish thus completed a double after he had clinched the doubles title yesterday.

Meanwhile, seventh-seed Pratibha Prasad Narayan of Karnataka staged a late fightback but it was not enough against Gayatri Rajesh Menon as she went down 1-6, 5-7 to the Kerala lass.

Results (all finals)

Men’s singles: Q-Mohit Mayur Jayaprakash (TN) bt Q-Manish G (KA) 6-3, 6-4

Women’s singles: Gayatri Rajesh Menon (KL) bt 7-Prathiba Prasad Narayan (KA) 6-1, 7-5.

