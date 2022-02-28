Mohit Duseja talks about the concept of ‘Chikoo – Yeh Ishq Nachaye’ and his role

Actor Mohit Duseja plays the role of Nivaan Joshi in the show ‘Chikoo – Yeh Ishq Nachaye’. The actor is happy to have bagged the part and can’t contain his excitement.

“To be very honest it’s more of an excitement rather than pressure of doing better because the last season, ‘Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei’, was a hit. I feel when there is an add-on in a show, it brings a new and interesting flavour to it. That actually motivates me to do better. As far as the success of the show is concerned I feel the concept is quite realistic and we have an amazing cast and team to pull it off,” he says.

Mohit’s character Nivaan is a spoiled brat. And, as the actor puts it, most of us have been around or seen one such character in our surroundings.

“There are not many similarities but that’s what my job is, to adapt different personalities as an actor. Being a youngster myself I completely understand the mindset of college going kids so that has helped a bit in forming a connection with Nivaan. I always wanted to pull off something like ‘a sweet face with a spoiled mind’ sort of a character, Nivaan is exactly that.”

“The show mainly revolves around the lives of youngsters. Since my previous show was youth-based too, I get a lot of DMs from teens. So when this offer came, I could not miss this chance to work with the best in the game,” he adds.

The show will now talk about body-shaming and spread the message of body positivity.

“I strongly feel that when we talk about real issues, people are able to connect to it very easily as these issues are picked from day-to-day life and it’s very important to highlight them. In fact through such shows we are able to leave a positive impact on society. I am very proud and happy to be a part of this show,” says Mohit.

Talking more on body-shaming, an issue that concerns the youth a lot, the actor adds that living in the 21st century, it’s sad that people are still being judged and called names on the basis of their body type.

He continues, “We should value people for who they are and not based on how they look. Things like body shaming can actually have a huge impact on someone’s mental health, it can be a joke for someone but not for those who are at the receiving end. I have seen how much it affects the victim emotionally. Hence, I feel it’s very important to highlight the issue, and I hope this show would spread a positive message to a larger audience.”

