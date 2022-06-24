Actor Mohit Malik is known for his work in the TV industry. The ‘Doli Armaano Ki’ actor opens up on how his mental strength and faith are helping him to perform stunts on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’.

Mohit says: “I am a spiritual person, and I believe that it helps me with the power to conquer my obstacles, overcome my inhibitions and complete the tasks.”

He also shares about his fear of heights and how he manages to overcome it while doing stunts.

The 38-year-old actor adds: “I am scared of heights, but this is a challenge and I plan on completing every task. I hope to have enough strength to prevail over my fears and come out as a winner.”

‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’ will start from July 2 on Colors.

