‘Pandya Store’ actor Mohit Parmar says he is travelling to his hometown in Himachal Pradesh to spend some quality time with his parents this New Year.

He adds that he never enjoys parties and get-together events but prefers spending time with his family.

He shares: “I don’t plan out anything on new year’s eve as I always try to spend more of my time with my family and by the blessings of God and my parents I start my new year but from the time I have come to Mumbai this trend has been changed as my parents stay in Himachal. Also, I avoid going to parties at this time because I see it as a new start of the year so I should welcome this new year in a very spiritual manner.”

The actor belongs to Nanoan village in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh and started his acting career in 2015 with a short film ‘Papa’ and later also did other short films like ‘Mask vs Me’, ‘Hum Desh’, and others. Though, he rose to fame with the show ‘Pandya Store’.

He adds: “I always celebrate my new year’s eve with my parents and that has always been my favourite memory. When you celebrate any occasion with your family it becomes special automatically, so this time also I am going to my house to surprise my parents so that they feel special and I will also enjoy being with them on new year’s eve. And it’s going to be a nostalgic moment for me as I am going to relive all the moments again.”

Mohit further shares that so far he has learned from the period that has passed to focus on one’s mental health and try to be positive always as nothing is bigger than your life.

“I have learned that none of the problems are as big as that would affect your future and mental health, so stay calm and positive and try to think positively in bad situations. Sometimes we are caught up in hectic work and we don’t get much time to think about our problems easily.

“And don’t ever harm your future and affect your mind because of the problems because it will one day pass but if you worry much then it will surely take much of your today and tomorrow from you. The second thing is patience. Now I am very patient about the things happening to me and I have learned a lot many things from the people around me,” he shares.

He also points out that there are certain things that he ignored in 2022 and he wants to focus on them in 2023.

“I have ignored my shoulder injury for so many years so I would always think that I have to treat my shoulders previously, because of my shoulder I am not able to go to the gym and work on my physique, I have taken 50 per cent treatment in this year but I am looking forward to taking proper treatment in the upcoming year so that I will be able to work on my physique. So, this has been the biggest regret of my life to date. And If I have ever hurt someone this year then that is also a regret for me and I say sorry to each person whosoever heart I have hurt.”

In the end, he shares what he wants to explore in the upcoming year and replies: “In the upcoming year, I am going to take up some good projects and the show I am working on in the Pandya Store should reach immense heights along with that I also make a good name and I love to explore new places so I will look forward to taking out few leaves for myself and for exploring new places and I am planning to learn para-gliding In the upcoming year.”

