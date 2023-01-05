ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Actor Mohit Sharma, who is essaying the role of Manoj in the show ‘Doosri Maa’, always takes time out from his busy schedule for his hobby ‘cycling’.

Talking about his love for cycling, Mohit said: “During my school days, I used to enjoy cycling with my friends. We all had a great time roaming the streets. However, as time passed, we all started riding bikes and driving cars. However, after the lockdown, I decided to relive my childhood memories by purchasing a bicycle. It was one of the wisest decisions I ever made.”

He recalls riding on his cycle in Jaipur and exploring temples, monuments and other places in the city.

“At that time, I got time to ride my cycle and explore the empty streets of Jaipur, old temples, monuments, and enjoy all the infrastructure in my neighbourhood. I would have missed these beautiful sights sitting in my car. I used to search water bodies and natural areas on maps near me and reach there on my cycle.”

“It helped me discover many things which I never knew before. It is during that time that I discovered a beautiful pond near my house. I also discovered a 300-year-old temple and met a person from a nearby village who has lived there since independence. Thanks to cycling, I now know many such beautiful locations where I go, sit, and relax.”

“It is important to be physically fit and mentally strong. As part of my fitness routine, I start my day with cycling. I chose cycling to stay fit physically, but it has now evolved into a therapy for me. Cycling relieves my stress and anxiety and makes me happy. When I am cycling, focusing on the road helps me develop concentration and awareness of the present moment. I can cycle for more than 50 kilometres now and compete in various cycling marathons and races,” he concluded.

‘Doosri Maa’ airs on &TV.

