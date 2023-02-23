INDIA

Mohua Moitra hits back at Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Trinamool-BJP’ comment

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for calling her party the BJP’s “B team”.

Talking to reporters her, she said: “The monopoly of national parties in the country’s politics has ended.”

She asserted that there would be no chance for democracy in India if Trinamool was forced to rely on a two-party system.

“The Trinamool has fought the CPI-M for the previous 34 years, and we won West Bengal for the third time in a row,” she said.

Moitra also took a pot-shot on the recent war of words between the state’s ruling National People’s Party and its former ally, the BJP.

“Today (Chief Minister) Conrad Sangma might say something negative about (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah, and the Union Minister may respond to this. But once the election is over, they will be brothers again,” she said, urging voters not to fall in the trap of NPP and BJP.

“Despite the NPP-BJP combine in the state, Meghalaya did not witness development in the last five years.”

According to Moitra, her Trinamool is there to provide a good alternative to the people of Meghalaya.

